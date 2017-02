Fishery managers are delaying a decision on the setting of recreational smelt-dipping in the local area, until they can get a better handle on how big this year’s run is going to be. In a joint meeting with Oregon fishery managers on Tuesday, they say that they just don’t have enough data to make an informed decision, and they plan to keep a sharp eye on indicators. To help assess the size of the run, fishery managers are setting eight commercial fishing periods; if the commercial dippers can get 150 pounds, then a short recreational fishery could be opened. Later in the month, a decision will be made on White Sturgeon retention in the Bonneville Dam pool, and on the 23rd, they plan to set the Spring Chinook salmon seasons.