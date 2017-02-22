After a third round of commercial test dipping showed an increase in the number of fish, Washington Fish and Wildlife is announcing that there will be one day of recreational smelt dipping, coming up this Saturday from 8 am until 1 pm. WDFW says that recreational smelt dipping will be allowed on the Cowlitz River this Saturday only; the open area is also limited this year. This year, the river is open only from the Harry Morgan Bridge on Tennant Way to the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Launch in Castle Rock. The limit will be the same as in recent years, set at ten pounds per person. That works out to be about a quarter-full five-gallon bucket. Fishery managers are still predicting an overall smelt return of about 3 million pounds this year, compared to just over 5 million pounds last year, and 16.6 million pounds in 2014. No license is required, but game wardens will be monitoring the river closely, keeping a close eye on harvest limits.