Fishery managers say that this year’s smelt run on the Cowlitz should be “modest,” possibly the smallest run in the past five years. Washington Fish and Wildlife is out with the 2017 outlook for the smelt run, predicting a return of 3.2 million to 3.3 million pounds, similar to the runs in 2011 and 2012. By comparison, last year’s run came in at 5.1 million pounds, 11.4 million pounds in 2015, 16.6 million pounds in 2014, and 9.6 million pounds in 2013. They say that ocean conditions were favorable for smelt in 2012 and 2013, but they have deteriorated since then. In 2010, Columbia River Smelt were listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, and state officials have lobbied the Feds for limited fishing opportunities. Last year, commercial dippers were allowed eight fishing periods, where about 4,800 pounds of smelt were harvested. Sport dippers collected more than 141,000 pounds on the one day that dipping was allowed. If smelt dipping is allowed this year, they say that the season will probably be similar to last year.