Navy veteran Ken Holton of Longview is getting a $3,000 Christmas gift from Smiles Dental, as they announce that he has been chosen to be this year’s beneficiary. Over the past few years, Smiles Dental has solicited nominations of veterans that are in needs of dental care, randomly selecting one of those veterans to receive a dental treatment plan of up to three thousand dollars in value. After his career in the Navy and 19 years as a Federal civil servant, Holton and his moved to this area to be closer to family. The folks at Smiles Dental are now congratulating Holton, and they thank him for his years of service to our country.