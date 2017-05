Members of the Longview Fire Department will be joining with Red Cross volunteers tomorrow, heading to the Del Ray Mobile Home Park to install smoke detectors in homes that need them. Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will arrive at the part on Tennant Way at 10 tomorrow morning, distributing fire safety information, while also offering free smoke alarms to residents that don’t have working detectors. This comes after three recent home fires in Longview, including a recent fire that resulted in the death of a three year-old boy. This is part of the ongoing Home Fire Campaign by the Red Cross, an effort to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries across the country.