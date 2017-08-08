The Air Quality Alert that covers the region is being extended through this evening. The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and other regional air quality agencies are extending the Air Quality Alert through 7 pm tonight. They say that the wildfires that are burning in the region are combining with the weather conditions to continue the poor air quality across the Northwest. The smoke and ozone in the air will continue to affect local air quality; this morning, the air quality monitoring station at 30th and Hemlock is listing the local air quality as “moderate.” Those of us who have respiratory issues could still have some irritation from this air; so you’re advised to limit outdoor activities and keep children inside if it’s smoky.