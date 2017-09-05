An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the local area through 10 pm tonight, as smoke from wildfires around the region continue to foul the air. The fire that’s getting the most attention right now is the Eagle Creek Fire, burning in the Columbia River Gorge, just east of Portland. I-84 is now closed as a result of this fire, with traffic being detoured between Troutdale and Hood River. This closure will remain in effect until further notice, as work continues to try and contain this fire. The poor air quality has school districts and businesses taking steps protect students and workers from the smoke. Woodland Schools are joining the Portland School District in an early release. Woodland Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal today, while Kalama Schools are being let out at noon today.