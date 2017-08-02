The haze that you’re seeing in the air isn’t from the local area, it’s from wildfires burning on the east side of the state and in British Columbia. Cowlitz County Emergency Management reported that the smoke really started rolling in yesterday afternoon and evening, degrading the local air quality. They say that some local spots have current air quality that is unhealthy for those with sensitivities, and that there are even some pockets where the air is unhealthy for anyone to breathe. They say that you should consider limiting outdoor activities until the air quality improves. DEM says that could take several days, depending on how firefighting efforts move along.