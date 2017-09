Last week, we were dealing with heat and excessively dry conditions in the mountains around us, today, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory, warning of up to 7 inches of snow in the south Washington and north Oregon Cascades. The warning continues until 2 pm today, saying that the snow level is around 5,000 feet in the south Washington Cascades, and about 5,500 feet in Oregon. They say that 3 to 7 inches could fall in the mountains today, and roads in the higher elevations will become covered with snow. Traction tires and snow chains will be needed in those areas.