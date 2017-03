Yesterday’s unexpected snow accumulation led to a number of car crashes, including a three-car collision that injured three people yesterday morning near Cathlamet; one is in critical condition. The State Patrol reports that Miguel Arteaga, 51, of Vancouver was westbound at about 7:30 yesterday morning, about three miles west of Cathlamet. State Troopers say that he tried to pass another car, lost control, and spun into the path of a pickup driven by James Curl, 57, of Cathlamet. Both of those vehicles then hit a parked car on the side of the road. Arteaga and Curl were treated and released at St. John Medical Center, while a passenger, Jose Valencia Mendez, 57, of Vancouver was taken to Southwest Washington Medical Center, where he’s now listed in critical condition. It’s noted that there was snow and ice on the road at the time of the collision.