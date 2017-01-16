The Kelso School District is out with the list of makeup days, after last week’s snow and ice. January 23rd will be used to make up December 9th, while February 17th will cover December 8th. December 15th and 19th will be made up on March 9th and 10th, and then January 11th through the 13th will be made up on June 14th to the 16th. Wallace makeup days will run as follows: February 17th and March 10th are now make-up days for Wallace, along with June 5th, 12th, 19th, 23rd, and 26th. The adjustments are posted on the Kelso School District web page; call the Superintendent’s office at 501-1927 for more information.