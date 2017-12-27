Two men from Columbia County are in the Lewis County Jail, arrested on Christmas Day after they allegedly stole more than $185,000 worth of goods from two businesses in the Centralia area. At about 6:15 on Christmas morning, Lewis County Deputies were on patrol in the 200 block of Hamilton Road North. They saw a car parked near some businesses, and made contact with a woman that was inside. She claimed that they car was “having issues,” and that her boyfriend was going to get some help. As the Deputies checked the area, they found two sets of footprints in the snow. Continuing to check the area, they found 48 year-old Donald Edward Emery of St. Helens walking in his stocking feet. Continuing to follow the track, the Deputies found some discarded shoes, along with keys to a vehicle that belongs to one of the businesses in that area. 31 year-old Derrick Lee Lyons of Warren, Oregon was also found and arrested as Deputies continued their search. They say that the two men had cut a lock, then stole a vehicle to load other stolen items. Deputies say that they recovered a tool box containing tools valued at $100,000, along with a smaller toolbox containing $30,000 in tools. A Chevy Silverado work truck with $50,000 was also recovered, along with other miscellaneous items. Both men are being held on bail of $250,000.