Columbia River anglers have just two more days to fish for Chinook salmon, but the river will open for Sockeye salmon fishing on Sunday. It was originally planned to forgo a Sockeye season this year, due to low projected returns. Fishery managers say that they got some updated numbers, and they now project that 209 thousand Sockeye will return to the river this year. That’s up from an original projection of 99 thousand fish. The Chinook season is closing four days early, as the latest projections on that run are trending downward. Starting on Sunday, anglers that are fishing between the Astoria-Megler Bridge and Bonneville Dam will be allowed to catch up to six salmon and steelhead in a day, with a limit of two adult fish. The remaining fish can be hatchery jack Chinook salmon. Get full details by going to the WDFW web page, or contact your local outfitter.