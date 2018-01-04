The U. S. Commerce Department is announcing the final duties that Canada will have to pay on softwood lumber that’s being sold in the United States, easing those numbers somewhat. The Commerce Department announced yesterday that West Fraser Timber Company and Canfor Corporation will pay countervailing duties of 23.6 percent and 20.5 percent, down slightly from duties that were recently enacted. Duties imposed on wood being sold by Resolute Forest Products and by Tolko Marketing and Sales will remain unchanged. This moves follows previous rulings that show that the Canadian government is unfairly subsidizing production of softwood that’s being sold in the United States. Canada is challenging the duties, while also claiming that the extra taxes will leave the U. S. with a shortage of lumber for building. Legal challenges have been filed with the World Trade Organization and under provisions of NAFTA. U. S. officials say that they’re confident that the WTO will rule in their favor.