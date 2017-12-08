The U. S. International Trade Commission is coming down on the side of US softwood lumber producers, supporting the claim that Canadian softwood is being improperly subsidized by the government. The ITC issued its ruling yesterday, agreeing with the Commerce Department declaration that Canadian lumber is being “dumped” onto US markets. In a statement issued yesterday, the ITC declared that Canadian softwood is “being subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair market value.” They say that US producers are being “materially injured. Last month, the Commerce Department announced that duties of 3.2 to 8.89 percent will be added to duties that were already in place. The Canadians are protesting the ruling, saying that the dumping claims are completely without merit. They say that this was “not an objective evaluation of the facts.” Canada is fighting the rulings, filing for arbitration under NAFTA, along with formal consultation with the World Trade Organization.