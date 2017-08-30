The U. S. Department of Commerce is reportedly delaying a decision on duties being charged on Canadian softwood, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying that he’s hopeful of a negotiated solution. The Commerce Department announced yesterday that a decision on Weyerhaeuser’s request for increased duties on Canadian softwood will be delayed until November 14th at the latest. In yesterday’s e-mailed statement, Ross says that he remains hopeful that a settlement that satisfies all parties can be reached. He says that this extension give the additional time needed to reach that settlement. Duties on Canadian softwood have been a bone of contention for several years; things got ratcheted up in April, when the Trump administration increased preliminary countervailing duties to 24 percent, followed by additional duties of 7.7 percent in June. Canada’s Ambassador to the U. S. has indicated that his country could sue if the trade negotiations fail; it’s also noted that this softwood discussion is being pushed to the back burner as the President pushes his goal of re-negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, better known as NAFTA.