Solvay Chemicals of Longview should soon be receiving a six-figure tax refund, as the Washington Court of Appeals rules in the company’s favor on a sales tax case. In a 16-page decision that was released yesterday, the Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Solvay, dealing with a ruling from the Department of Revenue. In 2013, Revenue completed a three-year audit of Solvay, coming through with a sales tax bill of more than $113,000. Revenue officials said that Solvay had improperly tried to deduct costs for chemicals used in the production of hydrogen peroxide as “materials and equipment.” In 2014, Solvay paid that bill, then they filed an appeal in Thurston County Superior Court. That court ruled in favor of Revenue, but Solvay went to the Appeals Court. In yesterday’s decision, the Appeals Court overturned the previous ruling, and the case was sent back to the trial court, with instructions to enter a summary judgement decision on behalf of Solvay.