A woman is undergoing mental health evaluations and treatment, after she allegedly threw a bowl of hot soup into the face of a clerk at a store on 15th Avenue. This incident was reported at about 3:20 yesterday morning, at a store in the 700 block of 15th. The 911 caller says that they had just walked in, as the clerk was telling the woman to leave. At that point, the suspect threw the soup into the face of the clear; the woman was held while Longview Police were called. The woman was arrested and booked on an assault charge, then was released to St. John Medical Center for evaluation in the secure unit at the hospital. The victim’s condition hasn’t been updated.