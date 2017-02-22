McBride Elementary School in St. Helens is one of 100 schools across the country that are winners in this year’s “Grand Stand for Education” contest from Campbell’s Soup, winning an award of $10,000. The soup company is giving away $1 million in the Grand Stand for Education promotion, $10,000 to 100 schools across the country. This is connected to their “Labels for Education” program, where schools collect box tops and end tabs, sending those back in to Campbell’s for credits and school support. School officials announced the award in an special assembly that was held last week; they haven’t decided yet how the money will be spent, but school officials say that it will be used in a way to benefit both students and staff.