The Cowlitz PUD has been working for much of the morning on a power outage in South Kelso, an outage that started after a wire failed in the Haussler Road area. PUD officials say that the initial outage was reported at 12:20 am, affecting 350 customers along Haussler. Line crews found the downed line, and discovered that it was still live. They had to take the whole circuit down to safely work on the line, growing the outage to affect 1,300 customers. Repairs were complete by 5 am. They still don’t know the exact cause for the outage.