The Sheriff’s Office is opening an investigation into yesterday morning’s fire that did substantial damage to a building in South Kelso. Fire crews were called to 1418 South Pacific Avenue in Kelso at 5:30 yesterday morning, when flames were seen coming from the vacant building next to Carlson’s Heating and Air Conditioning. The reporting party said that flames were coming through the roof; by the time that fire crews arrived, the south end of the building was completely engulfed in flames. The fire was knocked down in a few minutes; the building was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Deputies are following up on a report that a small hatchback car was seen in the area just before the fire; a man living a house near the fire claims that a “mute black male” knocked on his door at the time of the fire, and then motioned for him to come outside. The door-knocker then got into a vehicle driven by a woman, and left the scene. Those people have not been identified.