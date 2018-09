The Longview School Board has a special meeting set up for 6:30 this evening, where they are scheduled to finalize an updated contract with Service Employees International Union Local 925. After that, the Board plans to grapple with rearranging the 2018-2019 school calendar, to make arrangements to restore the eight days of class that were lost in the teacher strike. The meeting is being held in the School Board meeting room at the Longview School District Administration Building, located next to R. A. Long High School at 2715 Lilac Street.