It’s time to get those ballots for tomorrow’s special election in. The Kelso and Kalama School Districts have major bond measures on the ballot. Kelso is asking voters to approve a $98.6 million bond measure, with that money being earmarked for construction of three new elementary schools, district-wide safety and security improvements, and renovations at six other school buildings. Kalama is going to voters for a $63.4 million bond measure; they would like to replace Kalama Elementary School, build a new Middle School addition next to Kalama High School, and to install new ventilation systems at the High School. Along with the bond measures in Kelso and Kalama, they’re asking for replacement levies in the Longview, Kelso, Kalama and Castle Rock School Districts. Ballots must be dropped off or they must be postmarked by 8 pm tomorrow to be valid for counting.