The Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt competitive speech team continues to haul home the hardware, picking up several awards at the recent 2017-2018 Northwest Forensics Conference, Division Three. In the season awards, the Fighting Smelt came in second in the Debate Sweepstakes, while also finishing third in the Speech Sweepstakes. The entire program was also presented with the NFC Division Three Bronze Medal. LCC officials are out with special kudos to Debate Coach and Communication Studies Instructor Alex Brehm, along with the students who are taking time to compete.