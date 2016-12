Family members are reporting the death of the long-time owner of Speedy Litho printing. Jim Wilson’s daughter confirmed that he died on Christmas Day, passing away at a local hospice. Posting on Facebook, Wilson’s daughter says that he had been battling stroke-onset dementia over the past 18 months, also suffering a number of small strokes. She says that those strokes eventually led to a major infection, and she says that he “passed comfortably” at Hospice. Jim Wilson recently sold Speedy Litho to Pat Palmer, who continues to operate the business under the combined name of Copies Today/Speedy Litho. Wilson’s daughter says that memorial arrangements are being made, with a tentative date of January 7th being set.