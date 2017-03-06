“Team Well-bee-ing” is your winner of the 9th annual Spell-ebration Spelling Bee last Friday night, winning $500 that they donated to the St. Rose School Foundation. The team of P. J. Peterson, Kim Stoneking and Lillian Stoneking also pulled in the prize for Best Costume; they defeated the winning high school team called “Henry Clay is Bae” in the championship round, a team from R. A. Long High School that included Samantha Haywood, Margarita Nestjorkina and Stasia Vaillencourt. They received $1,000 in scholarships, $500 for winning the high school portion of the competition, and a $500 award from Windermere Real Estate. Third place in the overall contest went to the “Spellicans,” Stacey Spencer, Christopher Bergman and Kim Worrel, while the Kelso High School team of Sonny Chhim, Kirstin Mury and Ronnie Strode got the prize for best team name, calling themselves the “Slightly Below-Average Joes.” 20 teams of adults and high school students took part last Friday night.
Spell-ebration Winners
Posted on 6th March 2017 at 08:46
