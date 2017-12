About 800 Cowlitz PUD customers in the Kalama area lost power for about an hour last night, after power lines came down in the 100 block of Spencer Creek Road. This incident was reported at 5:56 pm, near a home in the 100 block of Spencer Creek. Witnesses say that the lines were on the ground, arcing and sparking as they contacted the ground. About 800 customers were affected by the outage. The Cowlitz PUD responded, and was able to restore power just before 7 pm. It’s still not known why the lines failed and fell to the ground.