The Port of Kalama reports that Phase 2 of the Spencer Creek Business Park development project is under way, as a $1.2 million contract for site pre-loading and ground improvements is awarded to Tapani Underground of Battle Ground. The contract calls for removal of sand that’s been used as pre-load in Areas 1 and 2 at the business park, moving that material into Areas 3 through 6. Some trees and vegetation will be removed, along with fences and other structures. That pre-load sand will also be compacted, and then it’s expected that the entire 70-acre footprint will be ready for development at the end of this second phase. This part of the project is set to begin late this spring.