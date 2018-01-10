A presentation is being set up for Thursday, January 25th, where the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine will go over the findings of a recent study that deals with ongoing management of Spirit Lake and the Toutle River system. The study was requested by the U. S. Forest Service, and is titled “A Decision Framework for Managing the Spirit Lake and Toutle River Systems at Mount St. Helens.” The findings from that study will be presented at 2 pm on Thursday, the 25th, at a meeting that will be held at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Kelso. Officials with the National Academies say that the purpose of this meeting will be to inform the public of their findings; they plan to summarize those findings, and will also answer questions. A preliminary version of the study is now available for review on-line, along with an informational video; that report is posted on the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine web page.