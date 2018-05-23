A man is in custody after a gunfire incident that was reported last night east of Castle Rock. Just after 9 last night, multiple 911 calls came in from the 100 block of Reynolds Road, saying that a man was outside, firing a gun into the air. One caller says that she heard at least five shots; another reported that the man was walking down the road as he fired, and he was also jumping on top of cars. Deputies responded and found the man just west of Si Town Road. The Spirit Lake Highway was shut down as the man was held at gunpoint, and he eventually surrendered peacefully. A freshly-fired gun was recovered, and the man said that it might be stolen. As the investigation went on, probable cause was developed to charge the man with first-degree burglary. Several spent shell casings were also found along the road side. The man reportedly said that he had been given a “hot shot,” and he only had two minutes to live. A “hot shot” is a mixture of heroin and meth that can be fatal. Deputies took the man in, but they haven’t said yet if he has been booked into the jail.