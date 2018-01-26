The decision framework for long-term management of Spirit Lake and the Toutle River Valley is getting a thumbs-up from Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. Beutler spoke at yesterday’s presentation from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and she says that this framework will help keep people safe. The National Academies are suggesting a comprehensive and inclusive approach, involving federal, state and tribal agencies, interacting with downstream communities and other groups in making the decisions for management of the system. They say that updated information is badly needed, as the current long-term management data is from the 1980’s and 1990’s, and is badly outdated. They say that a coordinated monitoring system needs to be developed, and they say that the data and analysis from that system needs to be made available to all. The report emphasizes that Spirit Lake and the Toutle River Valley need to be thought of as a system. The Academies suggest that a “framework implementer” be identified, with that person or persons being responsible for applying the “collaborative analytic decision-making process.” They speculate that managing water levels at Spirit Lake will be a high priority, and they say that a full range of options should be explored. The full report is now available through the National Academies web page.