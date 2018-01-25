Scientists from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine will be in Kelso today, delivering the report on “Long-Term Management of the Spirit Lake/Toutle River System in Southwest Washington.” For more than a year, this scientific panel has been meeting with local residents, specialists and others in the community to develop this report. Gina Owens with the Gifford Pinchot National Forest says that this study will serve as a foundation for working with communities and agencies that have been impacted by the eruption of Mount St. Helens. The briefing on this study will run from 2 until 4 pm at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Kelso, and the meeting is open to the public. Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler says that she plans to attend, providing remarks to the group early in today’s meeting.