Management of Spirit Lake and the Toutle River system needs to be upgraded, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, before some sort of huge disaster befalls the system. The new report came out last Friday, also saying that the management process should include more involvement from groups and parties who have their safety, livelihoods and quality of life impacted by Spirit Lake and by the river system. The report says that updated information is needed to help with decision-making; they say that a coordinated monitoring system is needed, and that the information should be made available to all. The people who prepared the report say that we need to think of Spirit Lake and the Toutle River as a “system,” and that a deliberative system will help guide better decisions about the objectives, alternatives and impacts of managing that system. A formal presentation on this report is being set up for early next year.