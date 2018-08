An 18 year-old man is back with his family, after he needed rescue yesterday morning near Astoria. The Coast Guard says that they got a rescue call at about 10:25 yesterday morning, hearing that a man was stuck on a sand bar on Clatsop Spit. A helicopter was launched from the Coast Guard Air Station in Astoria, and two motor lifeboats from Cape Disappointment also responded. The helicopter found the man and they hoisted him to safety by 11 am. The man was not injured, and he was released to his family. Coast Guard officials say that this is a prime example of needing to be aware of your location as the tides change, to avoid these potentially-dangerous situations.