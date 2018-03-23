Momentum seems to be gathering for the development of a regional athletic and sports complex in the city of Longview, officially backed now by the City Council as they direct Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills to start looking at options for such a facility. Council member Steve Moon says that this is a golden opportunity for the city. Last night’s discussion and direction comes after several softball and recreation groups came to the Council and to the Parks Board, touting the recreational and economic benefits of developing a large diamond sport complex in the city. Those who spoke at last night’s meeting were extremely passionate about the possible benefits, not only as opportunities for children and adults to participate, but also for the economic influx that tournaments and other events would bring to the city. It was also noted that development of such a facility has been a long-time goal of several groups over the years. On a unanimous vote, the Council is directing Wills to begin a public process for soliciting proposals regarding the possible development of a regional athletic and sports complex, with a report due to the City Council by September 13th of this year.