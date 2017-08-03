The City of Kelso is thanking three local Rotary Clubs and local businesses for helping to step up and make improvements at the Catlin Rotary Spray Park. City officials say that Kelso, Longview and Longview-Early Edition Rotary Clubs combined to collect more than $21,000 in cash, labor and materials for repairs and upgrades at the Spray Park. Improvements include new lighting, resurfacing of the play area with slip-resistant paint, and restored landscaping next to the Kelso Senior Center. They say that the new lighting helps to enhance security, the spray pad helps to reduce trips and falls, and the overall park appearance has been improved. The city also has thanks for Renaud Electric and its help with the electrical components, to Mountain View Commercial contracting for excavation and backfill work, and to Cal Portland for concrete restoration. They say that these improvements will help to keep the Catlin Spray Park as a safe and enjoyable place for the whole family.