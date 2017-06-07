You’re invited to have some ice cream while sharing your thoughts about the design of the Catlin Rotary Spray Park at a social event that the City of Kelso is putting on this evening. The Catlin Rotary Spray Park Design Workshop and Ice Cream Social will run from 6 to 8 pm tonight at the Kelso Senior Center, located in the old Catlin Hall at 108 NW 8th. The city hired consultants to develop a park master plan for the Spray Park, looking at what amenities might be included at the park. The draft plan includes initial ideas from the Kelso Rotary, the Senior Center, and a local Facebook group that’s dedicated to improving the park. You’re invited to drop by at any time during the social, to review and plans and to enjoy the ice cream. Kids are also invited.