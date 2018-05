Starting tomorrow, the Columbia River will re-open for Spring Chinook salmon fishing, going from the Rocky Point-Tongue Point Line, all the way up to the Washington-Oregon border near Umatilla. The change is based on the updated run numbers, now projecting that 116,500 fish will return. The fishery is projected to be open through June 6th below Bonneville Dam, and through June 15th above the dam. Anglers will be allowed to keep one hatchery adult Chinook, along with one hatchery Steelhead. All wild fish must be released. Get full details by going to the Washington Fish and Wildlife web page.