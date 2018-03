Spring programs for kids start at the Longview Public Library today, and will run through May 11th. Mother Goose Time is for the littlest ones, from birth to 24 months, starting at 10:30 am on Wednesday. The MakerPlace also meets on Wednesdays, an after-school program for elementary-grade kids from 3 to 5 pm, featuring STEM projects, construction toys, games and other activities. Kids will also be able to sign up for the MakerPlace Book Club at the Wednesday program, which is recommended for grades 3 to 5. Toddler Time is for 2 and 3 year-olds, and happens at 10:30 am on Friday mornings. Preschool Toys and Crafts happens each Thursday morning at 10:30 am, for kids age 3 and up. “Messy Art Day” is also coming up at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 21st, which is billed as a “messy creative open play” event for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Clubs and events for middle and high school youth are also being set up. Call the Longview Library at 360-442-5323 for more information, or go to longviewlibrary.org.