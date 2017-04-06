The calendar may say spring, but Old Man Winter is making one more appearance, with heavy rain, gusty winds and dropping snow levels. The Weather Service says that a storm is developing in the eastern Pacific, and will swing into the Northwest tonight and tomorrow. High Wind Watches go up tomorrow morning on the South Washington Coast and the Coast Range, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles an hour, and gusts of up to 70 miles an hour on the beaches and headlands. In the Coast Range, gusts of up to 60 miles an hour are possible. Heavy rains are also expected with this system, while the snow level drops down as low as three thousand feet. Between five and ten inches of snow is possible at the pass levels between tomorrow night and Sunday, as people are trying to make their way home after Spring Break. Travelers need to be ready for the possibility of challenging driving conditions.