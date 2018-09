Square Dance lessons start tonight at the Kelso Senior Center, put on by the R Square D dance group, with lessons planned each Monday and Wednesday night, going into November. All are welcome to take part, including couples, singles and teens. The cost is $2.50 per person, or $6 for a family. New and experienced dancers are invited to take part; this first week is free, and a prepaid package also gives you four additional lessons for free. Learn more on the R Square D Facebook page.