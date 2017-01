It will be “all things Sasquatch” tomorrow at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, as the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce puts on the first-ever “Squatch Fest,” running from 10 am until 10 pm tomorrow. Along with displays, vendors and a beer garden, several Bigfoot experts are also scheduled to speak. Olympic Bigfoot Research founder Derek Randles will speak at 11 am, followed by David Ellis at noon; he works as a researcher for Olympic Bigfoot Research. There’s a presentation from Bigfoot author Ron Morehead at 2:30 pm, and then Idaho State University professor and Sasquatch expert Jeff Meldrum will speak at 5:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office on Minor Road in Kelso, or you can get them at the door.