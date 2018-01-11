Sasquatch may be going mobile, if a bill introduced by 18th District Senator Ann Rivers passes. Rivers is filing a bill that would create a Sasquatch license plate, and would direct the revenue from the sales of those plates to state park maintenance and improvements. Rivers has been pushing several bills to make Sasquatch more of a state figure; Senate Bill 5816 would designate Sasquatch as the “state cryptid”; that’s short for a scientific designation of a creature that hasn’t been proven to exist. Rivers says that she also thinks that Sasquatch has a “hidden talent as a fundraiser,” and selling the Squatch license plates is a way to capitalize on that popularity; Rivers’ thoughts are in line with other in the local area, as tickets are being sold for the second annual Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce “Squatch Fest,” a full day of Sasquatch-related lectures, displays and kids’ activities, coming up on Saturday, January 27th at the Cowlitz County Expo Center.