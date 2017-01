Patrick Delmar, 77, of Longview is being cited for failing to yield the right of way, accused of causing a collision that injured two other people. State Troopers say that the crash happened Saturday evening, on State Route 502, about a mile west of Battle Ground. Troopers say that Delmar was westbound, and made a left turn at the same time that Williana Nichols, 71, of Battle Ground was coming through. Nichols refused treatment, but her passenger, Jesse Chambless,72, was taken to Legacy Salmon Creek for treatment. Delmar and his passenger were unhurt.