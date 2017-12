Nicholas J. Barnes, 29, of Rainier is being charged with negligent driving after he allegedly caused a three-car crash yesterday morning south of Ridgefield. State Troopers say that the crash happened at about 7:20 yesterday morning, just off of the SR 502 off-ramp from I-5. Barnes was eastbound, and apparently lost control of his pickup on the overpass. He slid into the westbound lane, where he crashed with a car driven by Ilene Middleton, 49, of Vancouver, who was then rear-ended by an SUV driven by Emmy Hieter, 50, of Battle Ground. Barnes and Middleton were injured, and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Troopers say that Barnes was driving too fast for the conditions, and they say that he will be cited.