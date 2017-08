Four people are recovering from injuries that they received in a two-car crash that happened yesterday afternoon on State Route 503 near Amboy. State Troopers say that the collision took place at 3:25 pm, two miles north of Amboy. A 16 year-old from Yacolt was coming onto SR 503 from a side road. The 16 year-old apparently crossed the center line of the highway, crashing with a pickup driven by Thomas Smith, 68, of Vancouver. Both drivers were injured in the crash, along with two more teenage passengers from Yacolt. One of the teen declined medical treatment, while the other three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The teen driver is being cited for second-degree negligent driving.