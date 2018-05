Charges are pending in a three-car injury crash that happened last Saturday outside of Woodland. State Troopers say that the collision took place at about 3:50 pm on Saturday, near the intersection of the Lewis River Highway and Little Kalama River Road. Five people were hurt in the crash. Things got started as Logan Schoonover, 18, of Woodland stopped to make a left turn. Troopers say that he was rear-ended by Richard Moore of Tualatin, and they Schoonover’s car was pushed into the other lane. He was then his by 61 year-old Roger Opp of Spokane. All three drivers were injured in the collision, along with two passengers in Opp’s car. All five were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Troopers say that Moore was following too closely, and that’s the cause of the crash. Citations are pending.