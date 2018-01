State Route 503 in Ariel re-opens to two-way traffic later today. The highway was completely closed in March of last year, when a huge slide of mud, rocks and debris slid across the road. The Washington Department of Transportation also says that a 20-million-pound slab of rock remained poised above the road, threatening to break off and fall down. One-lane traffic has been moving through the area for several months, but both lanes of the highway are expected to be open by this evening. There’s still some wrap-up work to be done on the project, which cost about $3.5 million to complete. If you’re planning to head through there, be ready for some rough road conditions. Re-paving is being planned for this summer.