It’s going to be several more weeks before the landslide that’s blocking State Route 503 near Ariel will be cleared away. The Washington Department of Transportation is out with an update on the slide that has the highway closed near Speelyai Bay Road, saying that the huge rock slabs skill hanging above the road pose a serious hazard. They say that recent assessments of the slope above the highway is showing additional movement; to this point, WashDOT has been limited to the use of a drone to examine the slide area, as it’s still too dangerous to get in with people to do a physical inspection. WashDOT officials say that they will continue to monitor the hillside, and will incorporate the data that they are collecting into the contract for removal of the unstable rock and debris, while also doing additional stabilization work. If you have a trip planned to Yale Lake, Lake Merwin or Swift Reservoir, you’ll need to factor in some extra travel time, as detours into those areas remain in place.
SR 503 Update
Posted on 30th March 2017 at 09:02
