The Washington Department of Transportation says that work is getting started on the removal of the slide that’s blocking State Route 503 near Speelyai Bay, also getting started on that huge boulder that’s hanging above the roadway. WashDOT posted a YouTube video on Facebook yesterday, explaining the work that is now under way. Contractors are now beginning the process of scaling loose rocks from the slope above the highway, also drilling holes for “trim blasts” that will be used to remove some of the rock. Air bags are being used to “jack” some of the rocks off of the slope, along with pry bars and other tools. The big issue is a huge boulder that’s hanging above the road, estimated to weigh some 20 million pounds. Crews will be working through the weekend, while they also assess how they plan to remove this huge boulder. This is phase one of a multi-phase process. The highway has been closed since March 13th, and there’s still no estimate for when it might re-open.